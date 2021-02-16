Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a United States Space Force transfer ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. This ceremony swore Airmen into the newly created United States military branch, U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:35
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    This work, 31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    USSF
    Transfer Ceremony
    31st FW
    United States Space Force

