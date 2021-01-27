Lt. Glen Rugaber assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Jan 27. 2021. ESG 7, is forward deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 20:16
|Photo ID:
|6524502
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-KW515-957
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.26 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESG7 COVID Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Sherrie A Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One Staff Closer to Sinking COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT