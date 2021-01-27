Lt. Ben Hayashi assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Jan 27. 2021. ESG 7, is forward deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 20:16 Photo ID: 6524501 VIRIN: 210127-N-KW515-852 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.89 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESG 7 COVID Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Sherrie A Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.