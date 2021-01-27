Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESG& COVID Vaccine [Image 2 of 6]

    ESG&amp; COVID Vaccine

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Sherrie A Flippin 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Information Technician, 3rd class, Alana Everitt assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Jan 27. 2021. ESG 7, is forward deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
