One Staff Closer to Sinking COVID-19

Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed ESG, began receive initial COVID-19 vaccinations at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.



ESG 7’s vaccinations follow several other operational unit vaccines across the Indo-Pacific region. The Department of Defense’s (DoD) plan to distribute and administer initial and future allocations of COVID-19 vaccine is deliberate and phased. As a forward-deployed unit, ESG 7 is identified as an essential national security function.



Part of ESG 7, Fleet Surgical Team 7 received their initial doses on Dec. 28, due to the priority the DoD has placed on medical personnel. The thoroughly developed approach for administering the vaccine is meant to strengthen the DoD’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness, and support a worldwide COVID-19 response for U.S. service members.



The goal of the ESG 7 leadership is to have all members of ESG 7’s operational units receive the vaccines as soon as possible.



“I am deeply grateful that our Sailors are being offered this vaccine as forward-deployed naval forces in order to safeguard our ability to execute our mission and keep our teammates safe," said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “My choice to take this vaccine was a compelling one, because I believe this vaccine represents a huge step forward in defending ourselves against COVID.”



Due to the emergency authorization the COVID-19 vaccine, while encouraged, remains voluntary for service members.



Lt. Cmdr. Steve Briggs, future operations planner, ESG 7, expressed how fortunate he felt to be offered the vaccine.



“It’s been a long fight against the pandemic and I feel like this is the first step for us to regain some control over the virus,” said Briggs. “I know that the process of rolling-out the vaccine has been very detailed, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have received my initial shot of the vaccine.”



As members of ESG 7 receive the vaccine, masks and physical distancing will still be necessary until the vaccine is proven to provide long-term protection. Global and national public health authorities are expected to continue to recommend wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, for everyone, until pandemic risk of COVID-19 is substantially reduced.



Continuing these measures should not be considered a factor for Sailors who are still deciding if the vaccine is right for them.



“Sailors who have questions or concerns are encouraged to discuss them with medical professionals in order to receive the most recent and factual data regarding the vaccine,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mercedes Sawin, flag surgeon’s aide, ESG 7. “I got the vaccine without hesitation because I trust the science behind it. My recommendation to Sailors is to rely on credible information and ask questions.”



The DoD remains committed to protecting our Service members, civilian employees and families around the globe, safeguarding our national security capabilities, and supporting the whole-of nation response.



“I am proud of how our Sailors have responded to the challenges posed by COVID over the past year, and could not be happier we have a new weapon in our fight against this very tough adversary. I'm confident that over time we are going sink COVID together, said Kacher"



ESG 7, which comprises ships of Amphibious Squadron 11 along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

