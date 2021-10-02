Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Hoover, 53d Training Support Squadron special devices flight commander, right, is sworn into the U.S. Space Force by Lt. Col. Christopher Byrne, 53d Test Support Squadron commander on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Hoover became the first joint service flight commander in 53d TSS and 53d Weapons Evaluation Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas
