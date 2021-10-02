Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4]

    Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Hoover, 53d Training Support Squadron special devices flight commander, right, is sworn into the U.S. Space Force by Lt. Col. Christopher Byrne, 53d Test Support Squadron commander on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Hoover became the first joint service flight commander in 53d TSS and 53d Weapons Evaluation Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas

    This work, Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    USAF
    Transition
    USSF
    Tyndall
    Space Force

