Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Dale Klei (left) and Jared Kotvas (right), of the 325th Communications Squadron, officially swear into the U.S. Space Force at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Klei and Kotvas are two of four members stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base to transition to the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

