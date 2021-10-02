U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Dale Klei (left) and Jared Kotvas (right), of the 325th Communications Squadron, officially swear into the U.S. Space Force at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Klei and Kotvas are two of four members stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base to transition to the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6524400
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-FN051-1045
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT