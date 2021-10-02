U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jared Kotvas (right) and Dale Klei (left), of the 325th Communications Squadron, swear in during a U.S. Space Force transition ceremony on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Kotvas and Klei went from Airman to Guardian after this ceremony. Both individuals will now hold the rank of Specialist 4.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6524399
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-FN051-1051
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
