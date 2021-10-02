U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jared Kotvas (right) and Dale Klei (left), of the 325th Communications Squadron, swear in during a U.S. Space Force transition ceremony on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Kotvas and Klei went from Airman to Guardian after this ceremony. Both individuals will now hold the rank of Specialist 4.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6524399 VIRIN: 210210-F-FN051-1051 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.98 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.