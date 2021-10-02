Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 3 of 4]

    Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Hoover, 53d Test Support Squadron special devices flight commander, addresses the audience after being sworn into the U.S. Space Force at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Hoover will remain on Tyndall Air Force Base until receiving his new orders through the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 17:41
    Location: FL, US
    Ceremony
    USAF
    Transition
    USSF
    Tyndall
    Space Force

