U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Hoover, 53d Test Support Squadron special devices flight commander, addresses the audience after being sworn into the U.S. Space Force at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2021. Hoover will remain on Tyndall Air Force Base until receiving his new orders through the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6524401
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-FN051-1025
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen shoot for the stars [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT