Tech. Sgt. James Whittle, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, supervises Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing Vice commander, as he helps install a 300 gallon center line external fuel tank, Feb. 18, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Cabral joined the Reserve maintainers as they demonstrated how they utilize Technical Orders to maintain Nellis AFB aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6524338
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-QC559-0077
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|32.64 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Not so undercover boss [Image 4 of 4], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
