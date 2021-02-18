Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing Vice commander, joins Airmen from the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as they install a 300 gallon center line external fuel tank, Feb. 18, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Cabral joined the Reserve maintainers as they demonstrated how they utilize Technical Orders to maintain Nellis AFB aircraft.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 17:04 Photo ID: 6524336 VIRIN: 210218-F-QC559-0092 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.89 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not so undercover boss [Image 4 of 4], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.