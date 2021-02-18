Photo By Natalie Stanley | Tech. Sgt. James Whittle, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, supervises Col. Michael...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | Tech. Sgt. James Whittle, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, supervises Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing Vice commander, as he helps install a 300 gallon center line external fuel tank, Feb. 18, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Cabral joined the Reserve maintainers as they demonstrated how they utilize Technical Orders to maintain Nellis AFB aircraft. see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 926th Wing’s Vice Commander, Col. Michael Cabral, played the role of not so undercover boss, Feb. 18, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Cabral took an opportunity to get his hands dirty as he worked alongside the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as they demonstrated how they use Technical Orders to maintain Nellis AFB aircraft.



“It was great to be able to get out there with our maintainers and see the hard work they do every single day,” said Cabral. “The breadth of experience our Reserve maintainers have and their ability to share that knowledge across the flight line is what makes our Reservists such a valuable asset to the total force mission.”



Cabral worked with Tech. Sgt. James Whittle, Tech. Sgt. Adam Smith and Senior Airman Derek McKellar, 926th AMXS, to install a 300 gallon center line external fuel tank.



While the task is one they complete routinely, the Airmen still follow more than 50 precise steps to guarantee the maintenance is executed, verified and documented, ensuring the aircraft is ready to safely execute the mission.



“I truly enjoyed getting to learn more about the procedures and how everything fits together on the jet,” said Cabral. “It was great to be able to work with and learn from our highly experienced 926th AMXS Reservists.”