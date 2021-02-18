Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. James Whittle, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, supervises Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing Vice commander, as he helps install a 300 gallon center line external fuel tank, Feb. 18, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Cabral joined the Reserve maintainers as they demonstrated how they utilize Technical Orders to maintain Nellis AFB aircraft.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 17:04
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not so undercover boss [Image 4 of 4], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

