37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, watches the tail rotor of a UH-1 Iroquois through night vision goggles as it lands at F.E Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. The 37th Helicopter Squadron’s mission is to provide helicopter security response for the 90th Missile Wing by transporting tactical response force teams in support of launch facility denial, recapture and convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

