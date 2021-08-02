Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission [Image 4 of 4]

    37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, watches the tail rotor of a UH-1 Iroquois through night vision goggles as it lands at F.E Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. The 37th Helicopter Squadron’s mission is to provide helicopter security response for the 90th Missile Wing by transporting tactical response force teams in support of launch facility denial, recapture and convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    This work, 37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    UH-1
    ICBM
    Helicopter
    FE Warren

