U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, moves to close a door on a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter during a night flight over F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. Special missions aviators can serve on multiple aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, HH-60 Pave Hawk and others. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6523999
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-FU430-280
|Resolution:
|2077x2160
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
