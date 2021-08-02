37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, moves to close a door on a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter during a night flight over F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. Special missions aviators can serve on multiple aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, HH-60 Pave Hawk and others. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

