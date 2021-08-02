37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, watches the tail rotor of a UH-1 Iroquois while landing to ensure proper operation near F.E Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. The UH-1, also known as the Huey, entered military service in 1959 and is used by the U.S. Air Force to support intercontinental ballistic missile sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

