    37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission [Image 1 of 4]

    37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.0021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Wilson, 37th Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator scans a landing area through night vision goggles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., on Feb. 10, 2021. Special missions aviators are tasked with a multitude of roles, including but not limited to aerial gunner, loadmaster, flight engineer, and navigator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

    This work, 37th Helicopter Squadron provides helicopter security response for ICBM mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

