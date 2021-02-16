A primary school student throws a snowball at 1st Lt. Jacob Bruggeman, team leader of the Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, in the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality Feb. 16, 2021. LMTs are tasked with visiting key institutions to foster positive relationships between local communities and KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 09:18 Photo ID: 6522510 VIRIN: 210216-A-KS612-211 Resolution: 2442x3344 Size: 4.7 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: TEMPLETON, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KFOR liaison team visits local school [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.