Sgt. Zachary Zippe, a public affairs Soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, participates in a friendly snowball fight with primary school students in the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality Feb. 16, 2021. The RC-E Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team met with the school principal to talk about the election process and new curriculum being introduced in classrooms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 09:18 Photo ID: 6522508 VIRIN: 210216-A-KS612-992 Resolution: 3345x2165 Size: 4.08 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: ATLANTIC, IA, US Hometown: BURLINGTON, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KFOR liaison team visits local school [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.