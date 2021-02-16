Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. KFOR liaison team visits local school [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. KFOR liaison team visits local school

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Primary school students participate in a friendly snowball fight with U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, in the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality Feb. 16, 2021. The RC-E Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team met with the school principal to talk about the election process and new curriculum being introduced in classrooms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    This work, U.S. KFOR liaison team visits local school [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Primary School
    Iowa National Guard
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment
    LMT
    KosovoForce
    KFOR 28

