Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel and Master Sgt. Sherry Meyer, victim advocates attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, talk with Soldiers about taking the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention oath at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 16, 2021. Their informational table contained various materials with information designed for Soldiers to use if they have questions about the SHARP program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 07:58 Photo ID: 6522472 VIRIN: 210216-Z-TN401-1031 Resolution: 5175x3106 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls supporting KFOR 28 take oath in support of SHARP program [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.