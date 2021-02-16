Red Bulls supporting KFOR 28 take oath in support of SHARP program

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Fravel and Master Sgt. Sherry Meyer, victim advocates attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, talk with Soldiers about taking the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention oath at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 16, 2021. Their informational table contained various materials with information designed for Soldiers to use if they have questions about the SHARP program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    SHARP
    Soldiers
    Regional Command East
    KFOR 28

