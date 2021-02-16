Red Bulls supporting KFOR 28 take oath in support of SHARP program

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major of the Maneuver Battalion assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, signs his name on the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention oath board at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 16, 2021. The Sharp oath board allows KFOR 28 Soldiers to demonstrate their support of the SHARP program by signing their name on the “This is My Squad” poster. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    SHARP
    Soldiers
    Regional Command East
    KFOR 28

