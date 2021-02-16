Red Bulls supporting KFOR 28 take oath in support of SHARP program

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major of the Maneuver Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major of the Maneuver Battalion assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, signs his name on the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention oath board at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 16, 2021. The Sharp oath board allows KFOR 28 Soldiers to demonstrate their support of the SHARP program by signing their name on the “This is My Squad” poster. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo—Leadership with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, is hosting an oath event in support of the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, this week. The 2/34th IBCT is serving as the headquarter command of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28.



“I’m taking an oath by signing this that I will be an active member of our prevention efforts,” said Maj. Sarah Jacobs, sexual assault response coordinator for RC-E.



Signing one’s name on the “This is My Squad” poster allows Ryder Brigade’s deployed Soldiers to take pride in the Army’s efforts concerning SHARP. They also signed a roster which will be used to send each Soldier a certificate of support.



A table was set up inside the base dining facility with materials that informed Soldiers on the variety of resources the Army has available to combat sexual harassment and assault in the Army.



“SHARP incidents are so damaging for the individual and for the organization,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Strasser, command sergeant major of the RC-E Maneuver Battalion. “The more we can do to prevent things the better. We need to stop this stuff before it starts.”



This voluntary commitment allows Soldiers to show their public support for the SHARP program and all it stands for.



In the future, KFOR bases Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny and Camp Nothing Hill will host their own SHARP oath events, said Jacobs. Throughout the year, the SARC office also conducts several other events, including annual SHARP refresher courses.



“People know the response part of what we do,” said Jacobs, “but prevention is a large part of what we should be doing in the SHARP program. We just wanted it to be more visible and have people actively involved in that part of it.”