NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise

210216-N-GK686-1167 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021)--Master-at-Arms 1st Class Nicholas Heffel and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Cameron St. Louis, search for an active shooter during an active shooter security exercise onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

