NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise

210216-N-GK686-1175 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021) Sailors with Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella security department conduct a search for an active shooter during an active shooter security exercise onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

