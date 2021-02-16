NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise

210216-N-GK686-1064 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021)-- Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cedric Mallory, left, participates as the active shooter during a simulated active shooter security exercise onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

