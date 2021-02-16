Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise

    NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210216-N-GK686-1064 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021)-- Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cedric Mallory, left, participates as the active shooter during a simulated active shooter security exercise onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 05:03
    Photo ID: 6522394
    VIRIN: 210216-N-GK686-1064
    Resolution: 3923x2802
    Size: 910.45 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Conducts Active Shooter Security Excercise [Image 3 of 3], by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    NAS Sigonella
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Sailors
    Security Exercise
    Active Shooter

