Night at the U.S. Capitol

A U.S. Soldier with the Michigan National walks the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Location: DC, US