U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Polasek, 1437th Engineer Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, poses for a portrait near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 21:57 Photo ID: 6522209 VIRIN: 210213-Z-ME297-1003 Resolution: 4926x2771 Size: 2.66 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, If It Ain't Raining... [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.