Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    If It Ain't Raining... [Image 1 of 5]

    If It Ain't Raining...

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bailey Rutter, 1437th Engineer Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, poses for a portrait near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 21:57
    Photo ID: 6522207
    VIRIN: 210213-Z-ME297-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If It Ain't Raining... [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    If It Ain't Raining...
    Night at the U.S. Capitol
    If It Ain't Raining...
    Night at the U.S. Capitol
    Night at the U.S. Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    1437th Engineer
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT