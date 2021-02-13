The U.S. Capitol building is lit up at night in Washington, D.C., Feb 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6522208
|VIRIN:
|210213-Z-ME297-1005
|Resolution:
|5172x2909
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Night at the U.S. Capitol [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
