CSC Richard Bouranel, assistant trainer with NAVSUP FLC San Diego Navy Food Management Team, advances a presentation during a recent training assist visit conducted virtually with the USS Essex, Feb. 10, 2021. The trainers with the Food Management Team conducted the training online in compliance with updated Navy policy titled, Food Flash 20-#08, to help reduce force-wide infections of COVID-19.

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US This work, Navy Food Managers transition to virtual training visits [Image 6 of 6], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS