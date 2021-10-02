Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Food Managers transition to virtual training visits [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy Food Managers transition to virtual training visits

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    CSC Richard Bouranel, assistant trainer with NAVSUP FLC San Diego Navy Food Management Team, advances a presentation during a recent training assist visit conducted virtually with the USS Essex, Feb. 10, 2021. The trainers with the Food Management Team conducted the training online in compliance with updated Navy policy titled, Food Flash 20-#08, to help reduce force-wide infections of COVID-19.

    Navy food managers transition to virtual training visits

    NAVSUP

