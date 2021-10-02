CSCM Jade Metz, Navy Food Management Team Lead with NAVSUP FLC San Diego, follows an online presentation during a recent training assist visit conducted virtually with the USS Essex, Feb. 10, 2021. Metz and his Food Management Team, conducted the training online in compliance with updated Navy policy titled, Food Flash 20-#08, to help reduce force-wide infections of COVID-19.
|02.10.2021
|02.16.2021 18:43
|6522083
|210210-N-TF456-047
|3936x2624
|6.68 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
Navy food managers transition to virtual training visits
