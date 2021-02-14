A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

U.S. Army Spc. Rory Endsley, right, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard, and Pulaski, N.Y. native, discusses the history Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, during a senior leader-let visit to the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 2021. Donovan, who would go on to serve as the head of the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA, received the Medal of Honor for his actions while in command of the 165th Regiment, 42nd ID, New York National Guard, when he personally led an assault wave in an attack upon a strongly organized enemy position near Landres-et-St. Georges, France, Oct. 14-15, 1918. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr.)

Date Taken: 02.14.2021
Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US