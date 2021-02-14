A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

U.S. Soldiers with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard, stand near the grave of Maj. Gen. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, a Medal of Honor recipient and New York native, during a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 2021. During their visit, the 27th IBCT Soldiers learned the history of Donovan, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions near Landres-et-St. Georges, France, Oct. 14-15, 1918. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr.)

