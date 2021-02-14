Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit [Image 3 of 5]

    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard, learn about the history and heroic actions of Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alan L. Eggers during a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 2021. Eggers, a World War I veteran of the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Division, received the Medal of Honor with two other Soldiers for their heroic actions in combat near Le Catelet, France, Sept. 29, 2918. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6521871
    VIRIN: 210214-Z-HG995-1171
    Resolution: 5264x3760
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

