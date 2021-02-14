A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

U.S. Soldiers with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard, observe the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 2021. More than 30 junior Soldiers with the 27th IBCT participated in a senior leader-led tour of the national cemetery to visit Medal of Honor recipients from New York and discuss their heroic efforts to help connect Soldiers to their units’ histories. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr.)

