Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit [Image 2 of 5]

    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York National Guard, observe the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 2021. More than 30 junior Soldiers with the 27th IBCT participated in a senior leader-led tour of the national cemetery to visit Medal of Honor recipients from New York and discuss their heroic efforts to help connect Soldiers to their units’ histories. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6521870
    VIRIN: 210214-Z-HG995-1150
    Resolution: 5447x3891
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit
    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit
    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit
    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit
    A tour of the honored past: New York National Guard Soldiers pay tribute to state heroes during Arlington National Cemetery visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Arlington National Cemetery
    History
    42nd ID
    27th IBCT
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT