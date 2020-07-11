Members of Air Combat Command's single ship demonstration teams fly a Heritage Flight with a pilot from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation the Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla., Oct. 4, 2020. The F-16 VDT participated in eight air shows in 2020 to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6521756 VIRIN: 201107-F-CD693-1047 Resolution: 6821x4076 Size: 12.39 MB Location: STUART, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.