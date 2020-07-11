Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show

U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at the Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla., Nov. 7, 2020. The F-16 VDT participated in eight air shows in 2020 to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

