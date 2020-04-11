U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at the Pratt & Whitney airfield before the Stuart Air Show in Jupiter, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020. The F-16 VDT participated in eight air shows in 2020 to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6521753 VIRIN: 201104-F-CD693-1084 Resolution: 4383x3405 Size: 7.72 MB Location: JUPITER, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.