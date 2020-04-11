Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show [Image 1 of 4]

    Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show

    JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) pilot and commander, flies an F-16 Viper at the Pratt & Whitney airfield before the Stuart Air Show in Jupiter, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020. The F-16 VDT participated in eight air shows in 2020 to inspire the next generation of pilots and maintainers for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team performs at Stuart Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

