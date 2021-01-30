NEX Guam Welcomes Ship’s Visit with Overwhelming Support

During the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s port call at Naval Base Guam, the ship requested the NEX’s help for a Sandbox Liberty on the pier. The NEX erected 18 tents totaling 12,200 sq. ft. that included LED lighting for each tent and 100 charging ports for cell phones and small electronics. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

