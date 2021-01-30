Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Guam Welcomes Ship’s Visit with Overwhelming Support [Image 1 of 6]

    NEX Guam Welcomes Ship’s Visit with Overwhelming Support

    GUAM

    01.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    During the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s port call at Naval Base Guam, the NEX supported the crew with its Quarantine Program. The NEX Quarantine Program allows Sailors to order and pay for merchandise online for free delivery to the ship. The NEX filled 2,722 orders, about 30 pallets of merchandise, for USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

