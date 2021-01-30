NEX Guam Welcomes Ship’s Visit with Overwhelming Support

During the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s port call at Naval Base Guam, the NEX supported the crew with its Quarantine Program. The NEX Quarantine Program allows Sailors to order and pay for merchandise online for free delivery to the ship. The NEX filled 2,722 orders, about 30 pallets of merchandise, for USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

