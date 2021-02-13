Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima [Image 14 of 15]

    Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima

    TOKUSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Two U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopters are staged on the flight line at Camp Kita-Tokushima during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:17
    Location: TOKUSHIMA, JP
    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    TREX
    Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army

