    Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima [Image 11 of 15]

    Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima

    TOKUSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., U.S. Army Japan command sergeant major, gives an elbow bump to Sgt. Adrian Garcia, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan mechanic, as he is recognized for outstanding achievement at Camp Kita-Tokushima during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 02:17
    Photo ID: 6521093
    VIRIN: 210213-A-RG339-497
    Location: TOKUSHIMA, JP
    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    TREX
    Tomodachi Rescue Exercise
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army

