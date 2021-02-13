Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima

(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Dexter Clemons, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., U.S. Army Japan command sergeant major, Spc. Johnny Sellers, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan mechanic, Sgt. Adrian Garcia, USAAB-J mechanic, Spc. Luis Arenas, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion information technology specialist, 1st Lt. Savannah Baker, USAAB-J aviator, Col. Jonathan D. Haight, USARJ deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Michael Omodt, USAAB-J commander, pose after recognizing Soldiers with commander’s coins for excellence at Camp Kita-Tokushima during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6521095
|VIRIN:
|210213-A-RG339-582
|Resolution:
|6147x4480
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|TOKUSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
