(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Dexter Clemons, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry L. Dodson Jr., U.S. Army Japan command sergeant major, Spc. Johnny Sellers, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan mechanic, Sgt. Adrian Garcia, USAAB-J mechanic, Spc. Luis Arenas, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion information technology specialist, 1st Lt. Savannah Baker, USAAB-J aviator, Col. Jonathan D. Haight, USARJ deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Michael Omodt, USAAB-J commander, pose after recognizing Soldiers with commander’s coins for excellence at Camp Kita-Tokushima during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 Photo ID: 6521095 Location: TOKUSHIMA, JP This work, Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS