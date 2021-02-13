A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force UH-1 Iroquois with 14th Aviation is staged on the flight line at Camp Kita-Tokushima during Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Feb. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6521094
|VIRIN:
|210213-A-RG339-541
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|TOKUSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral aviation assets support Tomodachi Rescue Exercise from Camp Kita-Tokushima [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT