USS Makin Island Underway

ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333) prepares to receive a fuel line from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a fueling-at-sea, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval

