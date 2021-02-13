Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210213-N-TF178-1143
    ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333) prepares to receive a fuel line from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a fueling-at-sea, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 09:13
    Photo ID: 6520300
    VIRIN: 210213-N-TF178-1143
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

