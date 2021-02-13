USS Makin Island Underway

210213-N-TF178-1288

ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jordan Magdalenski watches as the crew of Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333) transit alongside amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a fueling-at-sea, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

