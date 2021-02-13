210213-N-AO823-1016

ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) refuels Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333) during a fueling-at-sea, Feb 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 09:14 Photo ID: 6520296 VIRIN: 210213-N-AO823-1016 Resolution: 6233x4452 Size: 2.02 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.