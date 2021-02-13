Makin Island Underway

210213-N-LD903-1134
ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 13, 2021) Coast Guardsmen aboard Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Adak (WPB 1333) receive a fuel line from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a fueling-at-sea, Feb. 13. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|02.13.2021
|02.15.2021 09:13
|ARABIAN GULF
